As bots overtake human traffic online, cord-cutters are turning to vetted communities like the TROYPOINT Insider forum.

New 2026 research shows bots now generate most web traffic, and cord-cutters are responding by turning to human communities like the TROYPOINT Insider forum.

People should be able to tell whether tech advice came from a real person or a bot, and that is exactly why a vetted, human-moderated community matters more now than ever.” — Troy Neal, Founder of TROYPOINT

NEWTON, IA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automated traffic now accounts for the majority of activity on the web. Imperva's 2026 Bad Bot Report found that bots and other non-human traffic made up more than 53 percent of all web activity in 2025, up from 51 percent in 2024 and the first time non-human traffic has surpassed human traffic in a decade.As the volume of automated content grows, many people researching streaming devices, apps, and VPNs are seeking out moderated communities where members and contributors are identifiable. One example is the TROYPOINT Insider forum , which has grown to more than 76,000 members since it launched in 2018.The forum draws around 10,000 active users each week and more than 100,000 website visits per month. Recommendations are reviewed by the community, and support is provided by experienced cord-cutters who use the same devices and apps. Members receive setup guides and video tutorials covering Fire TV, Android TV, Kodi, streaming players, and VPN protection, along with access to a moderated space for questions.TROYPOINT also maintains a free resource called the TROYPOINT Toolbox , a single hub of tested app downloads and step-by-step tutorials for legal, verified streaming on Firestick, Android TV boxes, and similar devices. Both resources give households a member-reviewed starting point for choosing a device or application.

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