Blotato Launches Analytics That Let AI Agents Learn From Their Own Social Posts

Blotato's new built-in analytics let AI agents read their own post performance across platforms.

Built-in analytics track views and top posts across platforms, and Blotato's API and MCP servers feed that data straight back to AI agents like Claude.

Every social media scheduler tells you what to post. Blotato now tells your AI agent what actually worked, so it posts smarter next time.” — Sabrina Ramonov, Founder, Blotato

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blotato has launched built-in social media analytics, and for the first time an AI agent that publishes your posts can also read how those posts performed and use that to write better ones.Blotato exposes the new analytics through its API and its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, so an AI agent connected to Blotato can pull real performance numbers instead of guessing. That closes a loop most tools leave open: the same agent that posts for you can now tell you what worked and feed those results back into its own prompts. Creators can start on the Blotato pricing page with a free trial and watch analytics build from their first post.The timing tracks a shift in how Blotato's customers automate. A little over a third of new API signups now arrive through MCP, and the largest share of those connect Blotato to Claude . For that group, analytics turns an assistant that posts on autopilot into one that learns from real audience response.For everyone else, the feature reports views, reach, and engagement for every post published through Blotato, then ranks the winners so the best content surfaces instead of getting buried. It lives inside the same tool creators already use to publish, so performance data sits next to the publish button rather than scattered across nine separate native apps.Inside the product, a new Published page carries two tabs. All shows everything shipped, and Top Performing ranks posts by the metric and date range you pick. Blotato also snapshots each post over time, so a creator sees how a post opened versus where it landed, which is the difference between a single number and a trend worth repeating.Analytics covers five platforms at launch: X, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Bluesky. TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn are on the roadmap and already publishable through Blotato's nine-platform publishing, with performance reporting for them still to come.The company is candid that the feature is fresh. Data accumulates from the day a user turns it on, coverage is five platforms rather than all nine, and some numbers may lag while the team refines them.Blotato is built by Sabrina Ramonov, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and one of the most followed AI educators globally, who runs her own marketing output through the same publish-and-measure loop this launch completes.About Sabrina Ramonov: Sabrina Ramonov is the founder and CEO of Blotato and the #1 AI Educator for Entrepreneurs, with over 3 million followers and 33M+ monthly organic views. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who sold her first AI startup, Qurious.io, to Pegasystems, she now distributes 250+ pieces of content each week solo using Claude and Blotato, and is on a mission to teach 10 million people to use AI for free.About Blotato: Blotato (blotato.com) is the AI content engine thousands of creators and businesses use to write, schedule, and publish across all nine major social platforms from one place. Its API and MCP server plug directly into AI agents like Claude, so a single operator can run the output of a full marketing team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.