Webpage Link Sufficient?



Is a link to a public-facing webpage a sufficient response to a Public Information Act request?

A county may refer a requestor to an exact internet location or URL address on a website maintained by the county and accessible to the public if the requested information is identifiable and readily available on that website. If the requestor prefers a manner other than access through the URL, the county must supply the information as required by Government Code §552.221(b). If the county provides by e-mail an internet location or URL address, the email must contain a statement in a conspicuous font clearly indicating that the requestor may nonetheless access the requested information by inspection or duplication or by receipt through U.S. mail.

For more information, see our Public Information Act publication. Counties may also find additional support from the Office of the Attorney General, including its Open Government Hotline.