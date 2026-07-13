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Resource for Budget and Tax Rate?

News Article | July 13, 2026

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Is there a resource outlining the county budget and tax rate timeline?

Yes. TAC has developed a County Budget and Tax Rate Planning Calendar to help members keep track of the statutory requirements and deadlines related to setting county budgets and tax rates. This calendar can be found here on our website and is also included in the latter section of the Planning Calendar. 

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Resource for Budget and Tax Rate?

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