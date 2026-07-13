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County Judge Orders Nov. General Election When?


When must a county judge order the general election for Nov. 3, 2026?

Election Code §3.005 states that for an election to be held on a uniform election date, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, the election shall be ordered not later than the 78th day before election day. 

These important dates, and many more, are included in the TAC Planning Calendar, available online or in print

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County Judge Orders Nov. General Election When?

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