CALCTRA grad turns second chance into life‑saving mission

Michele Kane hosts the latest CALCTRA Prison to Purpose podcast with former CALCTRA graduate David Tucker.

The recent Prison to Purpose podcast from California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority (CALCTRA) focuses on a former graduate and his life-saving mission.

Life-changing opportunities come when they are least expected. For David Tucker, a five-year prison sentence became the beginning of a journey leading him from incarceration to entrepreneurship, leadership and a mission to save lives.

“I was 21 when I got in trouble,” he explains in the podcast.

While incarcerated, Tucker participated in CALCTRA’s Commercial Dive program at California Institution for Men, where he trained as a commercial diver. He also participated in the Chapman University college program at the California Men’s Colony and completed nearly all coursework toward a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Out of prison over 30 years

Tucker paroled more than three decades ago in 1991. When returning to his community, he completed his remaining university coursework and moved to New Orleans. There, he joined a major commercial diving company and began his career in the offshore energy industry.

He credits changing the course of his life to CALCTRA’s job training programs and CDCR’s educational opportunities.

“The CALCTRA Commercial Dive Program completely transformed my life. Even while pursuing my college degree, I struggled to find my career path until the program opened the door to the offshore oilfield diving industry,” said Tucker. “When I became a Chino diver, it didn’t just launch my career—it changed the trajectory of my life.”

Over the following decades, Tucker built a career as an entrepreneur and business leader in the offshore energy industry. He served as president of Canyon Offshore, a world leader in subsea robotics supporting offshore construction. Then he co-founded Valkyrie Commissioning Services and UTEC Survey International.

Tucker also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Rice University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Chapman University.

From prison to company founder, CEO

Today, Tucker is the CEO and founder of Emergency Safety Solutions, a technology company focused on preventing roadway fatalities.

His company uses technology designed to prevent secondary crashes and help save lives on roadways.

His work extends beyond personal achievements. Through innovation and leadership, he is using the opportunities he was given to help save lives. His story is a reminder that when individuals are equipped with the right tools to rebuild their lives, the benefits reach far beyond the individual, they strengthen communities.

Tucker was featured on CALCTRA’s Prison to Purpose podcast, where he shares his journey from incarceration to becoming the CEO and founder of Emergency Safety Solutions.

You can watch his episode on YouTube (may not play on a CDCR computer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vX7OEyArHyg&t=225s

By Stephanie Eres, Public Information Officer, CALCTRA

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