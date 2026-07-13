SC Ports consolidating container operations in the short-term

CHARLESTON, SC – JUNE 25, 2026 – South Carolina Ports is consolidating container operations to its Wando and North Charleston terminals in the short-term, while continuing to offer ample port capacity to customers needing access to the Southeast market.

SC Ports plans to pause operations at Leatherman Terminal as of Aug. 1 as the industry faces numerous headwinds, an uncertain trade forecast and tempered volumes. This decision aligns with the port’s continued focus on cost competitiveness to ensure the business is well-positioned for growth.

“We are working with our maritime partners to make this business decision to achieve long-term, sustainable growth,” SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace said. “We all want to retain current business and attract new business to Charleston.”

The Wando and North Charleston terminals offer the capacity customers need for today's volume and their growth amid this short-term pause at Leatherman Terminal.

Shippers and ocean carriers can expect the same productive, reliable and personalized port service that the Port of Charleston and broader maritime community are known for.

“As an economic driver and job creator for South Carolina, we remain focused on delivering exceptional service to our customers and generating growth,” Mallace said. “The maritime industry, and the thousands of companies and people connected to our port, all depend on us — and we intend to deliver for them.”