SC Ports to expand ro-ro operations to North Charleston Terminal

CHARLESTON, SC — May 15, 2026 — SC Ports plans to expand ro-ro operations to its rail-served North Charleston Terminal to further support the state’s thriving automotive industry. SC Ports’ Board of Directors voted today to approve the design contract, the first step in the process.

For decades, SC Ports has proudly served as a key supply chain partner to South Carolina’s automotive sector. Today’s board vote will further expand SC Ports’ ro-ro capacity and capabilities to support existing customers and longtime partners’ supply chains, while also allowing additional shippers to move more cargo through the Port of Charleston.

“South Carolina is home to some of the world’s largest advanced manufacturers, who rely on the Port of Charleston to keep their supply chains fluid and businesses competitive,” SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace said. “SC Ports cares deeply about serving our customers. This plan demonstrates our commitment to investing in timely projects to meet their needs, and it ensures capacity to meet their growth every step of the way.”

The project also aligns with SC Ports’ commitment to build infrastructure that will generate immediate revenue, enabling the port to move cargo onsite years ahead of the long-term effort to expand container capacity at North Charleston Terminal.

Demolition of the adjacent former paper mill site — which the port acquired with great state support in 2024 — will begin this summer. Work to prepare the terminal for ro-ro operations will begin in 2027, with an anticipated 2028 completion.

Breakbulk and ro-ro operations are currently handled at Columbus Street Terminal, which has capacity to move more than 250,000 vehicles annually through the Port of Charleston. This plan creates more capacity at Columbus Street Terminal for additional waterborne commerce.

“We are committed to growth, and we will use every acre of our real estate to welcome new cargo opportunities to Charleston,” Mallace said. “Growth at the port drives opportunity within our maritime community and creates jobs around our state.”

The planned expansion includes rail upgrades and building ro-ro capabilities. Rail operations will be served by SC Ports’ rail partner Palmetto Railways.

“As a trusted partner of SC Ports, Palmetto Railways is dedicated to providing efficient rail cargo handling and terminal switching services across all SC Ports marine terminals,” said Patrick McCrory, President and CEO, Palmetto Railways.

“SC Ports’ initiative to provide expanded rail services at its North Charleston Terminal builds on robust existing rail infrastructure and improves capacity for future cargo growth. Together, we will continue working seamlessly to enhance service for our shared customers for ro-ro operations at North Charleston Terminal, while also collaborating on future business growth opportunities at Columbus Street Terminal.”

South Carolina held the largest U.S. market share (18%) of completed passenger vehicle export sales, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.