Honoring the legacy of Senator Lindsey Graham

CHARLESTON, SC - JULY 13, 2026 - South Carolina Ports and the Board of Directors mourn the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham and issued the following statement:

“South Carolina Ports is deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. Senator Graham was a steadfast advocate for expanding economic opportunity for South Carolinians. Throughout his career, he championed critical port infrastructure projects that support thousands of jobs and strengthen our state’s economy. His leadership was instrumental in achieving a 52-foot-depth in Charleston Harbor, helping to secure a lasting competitive advantage for South Carolina that will pay dividends for decades to come. We are grateful for Senator Graham’s unwavering commitment to South Carolina’s growth. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”