Mazzzing Inc. Launches Cluo: Secure Computing for $4.99 a Month, No New Hardware Required

Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and zero-trust security, Cluo turns any screen into a private, enterprise-grade workspace — instantly.

Technology shouldn’t be intrusive, complex, or financially out of reach. With Cluo, we’re challenging the industry standard by handing people back their digital independence.” — Giovanni Morelli, CEO and Founder of Mazzzing Inc.

CONCORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mazzzing® Inc. today launched Cluo (Edition 2) , a virtual desktop that turns any connected screen — Smart TVs, obsolete laptops, tablets, even budget phones — into a fast, secure computer. No new hardware. No technical setup. Just a screen and an internet connection.Legacy providers built virtual desktops for corporate IT departments, layering complexity and cost that most people never needed. Mazzzing built Cluo for everyone else: plug-and-play, private by default, and priced for real life.“Technology shouldn’t be intrusive, complex, or financially out of reach,” said Giovanni Morelli, CEO and Founder of Mazzzing Inc. “With Cluo, we’re challenging the industry standard. We’re not just launching an app — we’re handing people back their digital independence, so a kid learning to code or a professional launching a business has the same computing power and security as a Fortune 500 company, at a fraction of the cost.”Redefining the Digital Divide: The Cluo DifferenceCluo separates itself from traditional operating systems and competing virtual desktops on three fronts:● Privacy: Cluo runs on zero-trust architecture, hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, that wipes browsing history, downloads, and session logs at every logout. In Code-a-Palooza , a monthlong public hackathon with a $50,000 bounty, zero participants breached the system — independently verified by security partner ThreatDown.● Affordability: While enterprise desktop-as-a-service providers charge premium rates, Cluo starts at $2.49/month with Kluo Kids, a curated environment built for students, and $4.99/month with the Productivity Plan for remote professionals.● Portability: The same personalized workspace follows the user anywhere — a phone on the commute, a tablet at school, a Smart TV at home or in the office.Built for Every Life Stage● Families and students: Skip the $500 back-to-school laptop. An affordable tablet paired with Kluo Kids delivers OpenOffice, Google Docs, and coding tools like Scratch in a safe, curated sandbox.● Remote professionals: Get an isolated, private workspace for confidential files and presentations on any personal device, without exposing company networks to added risk.● Everyone else: Retirees, casual users, and anyone on a tight budget get the same secure, private computer — no tech expertise required, no expensive upgrades, just the screen they already own.Try Cluo Free TodayMazzzing's free 15-minute trial puts a fully functional virtual desktop in your hands in seconds — no credit card, no downloads, no commitment. Visit Mazzzing.com to claim your free trial, then purchase Cluo Edition 2, in minutes when you're ready to make the switch. Expansion to the Amazon Appstore and Fire TV is coming soon.# # #About MazzzingInc.Mazzzing Inc., powered by PinkByte Inc., is a pioneer in private cloud computing. Backed by more than a decade of research and development, Mazzzing builds secure, accessible cloud environments that prioritize user privacy, device compatibility, and affordable digital access. The company is open to strategic partnerships and investment as it scales Cluo's global reach. For more information, visit Mazzzing.com.

Cluo is in the Air

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