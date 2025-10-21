Cadence Commercial Real Estate Promotes Monica Mallory to Managing Partner

Promotion Coincides with firm’s 10th anniversary

Monica was one of our first team members at Cadence. Her promotion to Managing Partner reflects her dedication to delivering the best of Cadence to our clients, partners, and stakeholders.” — Trip Ross, Founding Partner

OVERLAND PARK , KS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cadence Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the promotion of Monica Mallory , CPM, RPA, to Managing Partner. The milestone coincides with the firm’s 10th anniversary and reflects both Cadence’s continued growth and Mallory’s integral role in its success.Mallory joined Cadence in 2016 as Vice President of Management and quickly became central to the firm’s operations, guiding acquisitions, development, and day-to-day operations. In collaboration with the team, Mallory contributed to the successful completion of multiple high-profile developments including Ranch Mart Shopping Center, Jamestown Square, White Oak Marketplace, and Monticello Village Shopping Center.A respected industry leader, Mallory holds both Certified Property Manager (CPM) and Real Property Administrator (RPA) designations and served as President of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) in 2020, after eight years on the board. She is also deeply involved in the Kansas City community, serving organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Community LINC, and the Young Men's Service League (YMSL).“Monica was one of our first team members at Cadence,” said Trip Ross, Founding Partner. “Her promotion to Managing Partner reflects her dedication to delivering the best of Cadence to our clients, partners, and stakeholders.”The promotion comes as Cadence positions itself for continued growth. In 2025, the firm will break ground on its 30th asset, Pleasant Hill Marketplace, a $35 million, 20-acre shopping center in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, anchored by Cosentino’s Price Chopper.“We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us over the past decade,” said Adam Lyngar, Partner and Director of Brokerage. “Monica’s leadership will be key as we continue our commitment to find the right opportunity for every client, every time.”Founded in 2015, Cadence Commercial Real Estate specializes in user-driven development and investment strategies. Services include site selection, stabilized investment, development, asset management, and full-service property management.# # #

