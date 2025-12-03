Havelock Wool Insulation Now Available Nationwide at Home Depot

Havelock Wool Logo

By partnering with The Home Depot, we can now cost-effectively deliver the healthiest, most sustainable, high-performance insulation product on the market to all homes.” — Andrew Legge, Havelock Wool Founder

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Havelock Wool , the Reno-based manufacturer of natural sheep wool insulation, today announced that its products are now available nationwide through Home Depot online stores. This milestone secures Havelock Wool’s position in the mainstream marketplace and advances its mission to “get more wool in more walls.”“This step highlights a broader consumer shift toward healthier, sustainable choices—even in categories like building materials, which have historically lagged behind a shifting demand curve,” said Andrew Legge, founder of Havelock Wool. “The main hurdle to meaningful growth has been logistics cost and our inability to compete with big companies on an unlevel playing field. By partnering with The Home Depot, we can now cost-effectively deliver the healthiest, most sustainable, high-performance insulation product on the market to all homes.”Legge added: “This is a big step for our business, and we look forward to scaling prudently. We thank our devoted followers and hope to welcome many more with the logistical challenges out of the way.”Wool is nature’s original high-performance insulation fiber. It naturally manages moisture, captures VOCs, improves indoor air quality, and reduces sound transmission, all while being a safe-to-handle, renewable resource. Unlike traditional insulation, wool aligns with the growing demand for healthier, more comfortable, and more sustainable homes.With the new partnerships, Havelock Wool products are available through the Home Depot website and can be shipped to a local store or delivered directly to customers’ homes, often free or at minimal cost. This new level of accessibility removes one of the biggest barriers to consumer adoption: logistics costs.Learn more at Havelock Wool insulation at havelockwool.com and look for products now distributed nationwide through Home Depot, available for delivery to your local store or directly to your home.About Havelock WoolHavelock Wool is a Reno, Nev.-based manufacturer of natural sheep wool insulation. Founded in 2013 with the mission to “get more wool in more walls,” the company is dedicated to disrupting the status quo of the built environment by providing a healthy, high-performance, and sustainable alternative to conventional insulation. With products now available across North America, Havelock Wool is helping homeowners, builders, and architects create healthier and more comfortable spaces. Learn more at havelockwool.com.Media Contact:Andrew Legge, Founder & CEOHavelock Wool(775) 971-4870awl@havelockwool.com###

