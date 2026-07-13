Orange County Head Start Moves to Four New School Campuses

13 July, 2026 Community & Services

Orange County Head Start is expanding access to high-quality early childhood education by opening preschool classrooms at four new Orange County Public Schools campuses for the 2026-2027 school year.

Following the closure of several Orange County Public Schools in 2026, including Dillard, McCoy, Three Points, and Washington Shores, Orange County Community and Family Services worked closely with Orange County Public Schools to identify new locations that would best serve eligible families.

Using a community needs assessment, the County identified areas with the greatest demand for Head Start services, ensuring families continue to have access to early learning opportunities close to home.

Beginning this school year, Orange County Head Start classrooms will be located at:

Conway Elementary School

Lake George Elementary School

William Frangus Elementary School

Maxey Elementary School

“This expansion will allow Orange County Head Start to continue serving families in or near the communities where previous sites closed,” said Sonya Hill, director of Orange County Head Start. “It also allows the program to serve more children by opening classrooms in areas with high demand, including locations that traditionally have long waiting lists.”

Finding classroom space that could support both instruction and comprehensive family services was one of the program’s greatest challenges. Hill said Orange County’s longstanding partnership with Orange County Public Schools made the transition possible.

“Our partnership with Orange County Public Schools is especially important because it allows us to lease classroom space on school campuses and continue serving children in their own communities,” she said. “Together, we’re helping ensure children have access to early learning environments, family support services, health services and a strong foundation for school readiness.”

While Head Start is best known for preparing children for kindergarten, the program also supports the entire family.

Each participating family completes a needs assessment and works with a Family Service Worker to develop a Family Partnership Agreement, setting goals and connecting them with resources that promote long-term stability and self-sufficiency. Parents also have opportunities to build leadership skills through Policy Council participation, parent meetings and family engagement activities.

Children enrolled in Head Start receive a wide range of developmental, health and nutrition services, including vision, hearing, dental and developmental screenings, along with speech, occupational and behavioral support when needed.

Looking ahead, Orange County hopes to continue expanding access to Head Start services. Hill said the program has requested a meeting with the Office of Head Start Region IV to begin discussions about pursuing a dedicated Head Start facility in East Orange County, where the program currently leases the largest number of school-based classrooms.

“Our long-term goal is to strengthen access to high-quality early childhood education and comprehensive family services throughout Orange County,” she said. “Orange County Head Start works. It provides children with a strong educational foundation while also supporting the entire family. Our goal is to help children become ready for school and to help families become stronger, more confident, and more self-sufficient.”

Orange County’s nationally recognized Head Start program is now enrolling for the 2026-2027 school year. Families interested in learning more, scheduling a tour or determining eligibility can visit ocfl.net/headstart.