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Orange County Holds Budget Work Sessions for Fiscal Year 2026-27

Collage of photos to demonstrate the areas of funding for the Orange County Budget

10 July, 2026

Business

Orange County is committed to maintaining its fiscal strength by managing resources responsibly and making strategic investments that support the community’s future. The Orange County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will hold upcoming Fiscal Year 2026–27 Budget Work Sessions to provide an overview of the county’s proposed budget and the funding priorities that support the wide range of services residents rely on every day.

The public is encouraged to attend the work sessions in person or watch them online to learn about the county’s budget process and how it maintains a balanced budget.

The work sessions will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, 2025, in the BCC Chambers at the Orange County Administration Center, located at 201 S. Rosalind Ave., Orlando, FL 32801.

Because the two work sessions are considered one consecutive meeting, public comment will be accepted on July 15.

Read the proposed budget. The agenda for the work sessions includes:

Wednesday, July 15, 2026
09:00 – 09:05 a.m. Invocation/Pledge
09:05 – 09:20 a.m. Public Comment
09:20 – 10:15 a.m. Countywide Budget Overview
10:15 – 11:00 a.m. Administrative Services
11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Fire Rescue
11:45 – 12:30 p.m. Corrections
12:30 – 01:30 p.m. Lunch
01:30 – 02:15 p.m. Health Services
02:15 – 03:15 p.m. Public Works
03:15 – 04:15 p.m. Community and Family Services (includes Parks)
04:15 – 05:15 p.m. Sheriff
Thursday, July 16, 2026
09:00 – 09:05 a.m. Invocation/Pledge
09:00 – 09:30 a.m. Constitutional Offices
09:30 – 10:00 a.m. LYNX
10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Library
(Convene as Library District Governing Board)
10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Planning, Environmental, and Development Services (Convene as Board of County Commissioners)
11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Utilities
12:00 – 01:30 p.m. Lunch
01:30 – 02:00 p.m. Orange County Community Redevelopment Area (CRA)
(Convene as Orange County CRA)
02:00 – 02:30 p.m. I-Drive CRA
(Convene as I-Drive CRA)
02:30 – 03:15 p.m. Convention Center & Tourist Development Tax
(Convene as Board of County Commissioners)
03:15 – 05:00 p.m. Board Budget Discussion
Approval of Tentative Millages/Budget
Approval of Budget Consent Agenda

 

On the final day of the budget work sessions, July 16, the BCC will approve the tentative millages and budget with any changes they approve. The Property Appraiser will mail in mid-August the Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices to property owners letting them know what their proposed property taxes will be if the BCC approves the tentative millages at the final budget public hearings on September 10 at 5:01 p.m. and September 24 at 5:01 p.m., in the BCC Chambers at the Orange County Administration Center.

At those two budget public hearings, the BCC will hear from any residents that wish to speak about millage (tax) rates and the budget and approve the final millage (tax) rates and budget for Fiscal Year 2026–27.

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Orange County Holds Budget Work Sessions for Fiscal Year 2026-27

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