Mayor’s Office, District 6 Commissioner, Orange County Utilities Commemorate Completion of the Pine Hills Septic 2 Sewer Project

16 July, 2026 Community & Services

To commemorate the completion of the septic to sewer program in Pine Hills, the Orange County’s Mayor’s Office, District 6 Commissioner Mike Scott and Orange County Utilities recently held a community celebration.

In the parking lot of The Kingdom Church on N. Pine Hills Road, across the street from the project, invited guests participated in a brief ceremony that culminated with a symbolic connection of two sewer pipes. Speakers were: Orange County Deputy Chief of Staff Carol Burkett, Commissioner Scott and Andres Salcedo, Deputy Director of Orange County Utilities.

Since 2024, crews have been replacing septic systems with sewer lines in Pine Hills as part of a grant-funded project. Every new sewer line installed helps decrease the level of nutrients impacting Wekiwa Springs and the Wekiva River.

In total, the project converted 95 parcels (65 businesses and 30 homes), replaced 22 manholes and installed thousands of feet of underground pipe. The properties are located on Pine Hills Road from Alhambra Drive and Golf Club Parkway.

While there are additional improvements planned by Orange County Public Works as part of the Pedestrian Safety Project, the trenching and construction for the septic to sewer conversions concluded in June 2026.

The project received state contributions from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and local funds from Orange County.

Additional septic to sewer conversions continue in other areas of the county. Every new connection helps protect local water resources and brings the county closer to its goal of preserving the region’s natural springs.

View the recap video or read more information on the project’s website www.ocfl.net/PineHillsSeptic2Sewer for more information.

Photo caption: From left to right, Pine Hills community leader Dr. Latanya Nichols, Orange County Deputy Chief of Staff Carol Burkett, District 6 Commissioner Mike Scott and from Orange County Utilities Deputy Director Andres Salcedo and Chief Engineer David Arms connect symbolic sewer pipes to conclude the Pine Hills Septic 2 Sewer Project during a recent commemoration.