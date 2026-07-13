Citrus County Transit Services Announces New Transit Software System

CITRUS COUNTY Fla. (July 10, 2026) — Citrus County Transit Services will launch a new transit software system on July 14, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to improve scheduling, communication, and passenger service.

The new system includes dynamic scheduling technology designed to support more efficient trip planning throughout the service day. The software functions as a virtual scheduling tool, allowing trips to be adjusted in real time based on passenger needs, route activity, and daily service demands.

Transit Services staff have been working with customers over the past several weeks to prepare for the transition.

Under the new system, trips will be scheduled based on the passenger’s requested arrival time at their destination. Return trips will be scheduled based on the amount of time needed at the destination and the requested return pick-up time.

Passengers will also receive automated service notifications, including a reminder call the evening before their scheduled trip with an estimated pick-up window, as well as a notification approximately 10 minutes before the bus arrives.

Additional customer service improvements include the ability for passengers to prepay their accounts and use their account balance for trips, reducing the need for paper tickets. A new fare collection system will also allow passengers to purchase digital tickets. The website is https://ezridefare.net/agencies .

During the initial transition, some existing customers may notice changes to their usual pick-up times, including earlier or later arrivals than they may be accustomed to. Transit Services staff will continue to monitor scheduling and dispatching closely to maintain reliable service and address customer questions during implementation.

A future enhancement is also planned for fall 2026 with the introduction of a mobility app. Once available, the app will allow passengers to book their own trips directly.