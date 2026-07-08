Citrus County Utility Business Services Moves to New Location July 8
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (July 7, 2026) — Citrus County Water Resources' Utility Business Services office at the Lecanto Government Building will operate out of a new location starting Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
The new office address is 3876 W. Country Hill Drive, Lecanto, FL 34461.
At this time, only the Utility Business Services section of the Water Resources Department is relocating to the new building. Office phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.
For questions or concerns, residents may email WaterResources@citruscounty.gov or call 352-527-7650.
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