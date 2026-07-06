Citrus County Seeks Public Input on Official Name for Expanded Park Property in Ozello

Citrus County, Fla. (July 6, 2026) — Citrus County is inviting residents to help suggest an official name for an expanded park property in Ozello. The recently acquired property commonly known as Pirates Cove will be combined with the existing Ozello Community Park.

The county has begun a formal public naming process to establish one official name for the expanded park. Public submissions will be accepted through an online form until July 24, 2026. To be considered, proposed names must include the words "Pirates Cove.”

Suggestions must be submitted through the county's online form at citruscounty.gov/piratescove . Submissions received through any other method will not be included in the formal review process.

After the submission period closes, representatives of the Ozello community will review the public suggestions in coordination with county staff. The group will then make a recommendation to the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners at the next available board meeting.

The county encourages Ozello-area community organizations, businesses and residents to share information about the naming process so all interested community members have an opportunity to participate.