TuxCare Authorized by the CVE Program as a CVE Numbering Authority

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that the CVE Program authorized TuxCare as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA), enabling the company to assign Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) identifiers and publish CVE Records for vulnerabilities affecting the open-source and end-of-life software it supports.TuxCare joins a global community of CVE Numbering Authorities responsible for building and maintaining the CVE List, a foundational resource used by organizations around the world to identify, prioritize, and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities.For the open-source and end-of-life technologies under TuxCare support, becoming a CNA means vulnerabilities can be assigned, documented, and remediated through a single coordinated process, with TuxCare serving as the authoritative source of record. This streamlines the path from vulnerability discovery to patch deployment, helping organizations receive timely security guidance and protection for critical systems.“Becoming a CVE Numbering Authority represents an important milestone in TuxCare’s ongoing commitment to securing open-source software throughout its lifecycle,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Not only does this underscore our ability to deliver coordinated vulnerability disclosure and remediation, but it also addresses a critical gap for end-of-life and community-driven projects where upstream maintainers may lack the resources to manage the CVE process.”The mission of the CVE Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. By enabling standardized identification and communication of vulnerabilities, the CVE Program helps organizations coordinate remediation efforts and improve cybersecurity across the global technology ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.cve.org/ About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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