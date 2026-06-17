TuxCare Director of Global Enterprise Sales To Speak at Devoxx Poland 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced that Sven Sellen , Director of Global Enterprise Sales, is slated to speak at Devoxx Poland 2026 taking place June 17-19 at the ICE Krakow Congress Center in Krakow, Poland.A premier, community-driven conference for software developers, Devoxx Poland brings together thousands of developers, architects, and industry experts from around the globe to share knowledge, network, and explore the future of technology. At 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 18 in Room 4A, Svenis scheduled to present a session titled, “Engineering for the Long Haul: Operating Open Source at Scale.”Open-source software drives innovation across the enterprise, but maintaining long-term security and stability becomes increasingly challenging as technologies age and support lifecycles shorten. In his talk, Sven will explore the challenges organizations face when working with open-source technologies that often have short lifecycles and require regular upgrades. Attendees can walk away with the beginnings of a practical playbook for extending the useful life of open-source software – helping to keep systems secure, audits calm, and engineers focused on building what’s next rather than maintaining what’s old.Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how TuxCare enables organizations to safely operate aging open-source infrastructure with rebootless patching, ongoing security support for end-of-life systems, low-noise vulnerability scanning, and enterprise support for community operating systems.Sven is a veteran of the cybersecurity and open-source industries. With more than 25 years of experience in consulting, sales engineering, and project management, he has built deep expertise in cybersecurity – particularly in endpoint security, DDoS protection and managed services. A seasoned speaker, he frequently presents at industry and partner events across Europe, sharing insights on the evolving cybersecurity landscape.For more information on Sven’s session, visit:For detailed information on the Devoxx Poland event, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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