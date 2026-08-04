TuxCare to Showcase SecureChain's End-to-End Open-Source Security at Black Hat USA

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at Black Hat USA 2026 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Located in booth #6023 on Wednesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 6, TuxCare will showcase SecureChain , its end-to-end open-source software supply chain security solution. It marks the first time the company has demonstrated the SecureChain portfolio at an industry event since its launch earlier this year.Purpose-built for today's threat landscape, SecureChain for open-source software helps organizations establish trust in every open-source dependency across JavaScript, Python and Java ecosystems from the moment it is introduced into development through its entire operational lifecycle. By rebuilding packages from verified source code, delivering software with SLSA Level 3 provenance, SBOM, and VEX data, and continuously monitoring and patching vulnerabilities – including after upstream projects reach end of life – SecureChain enables organizations to protect the software they rely on without the constant pressure of chasing dependency upgrades or disrupting existing development workflows.Attendees can learn how SecureChain helps organizations verify the integrity of open-source packages before they enter development environments, continuously remediate newly discovered vulnerabilities, and maintain long-term protection for dependencies that remain in production long after community support has ended. They will also have the opportunity to meet with TuxCare experts to discuss strategies for improving software supply chain resilience while simplifying vulnerability management across complex application environments.“Software supply chain security isn't just about identifying vulnerable dependencies, it's about knowing every package can be trusted and keeping it secure for as long as it's in use,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We look forward to exhibiting at Black Hat and demonstrating how SecureChain delivers that continuous protection from package adoption through end of life.”More information on TuxCare’s Secure Chain is available at: https://tuxcare.com/securechain-for-oss/ Details on the Black Hat event are available at:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.