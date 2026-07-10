Art and diplomacy: Ukrainian artists on a mission to share both in Seattle

Governor’s Office, ArtsWA and state Department of Commerce supporting ‘We and the World’ visit, which promotes Ukrainian art, supports humanitarian need

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A delegation of Ukrainian artists will visit Western Washington from July 17-26. The trip is part of the Kozytskyi Charity Foundation’s cultural diplomacy initiative, “We and the World.” The initiative is dedicated to promoting Ukrainian art internationally while supporting urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

Governor Bob Ferguson, the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the state Department of Commerce are supporting the visit. The delegation includes representatives from Ukraine’s renowned Zenyk Art Gallery (ZAG), which describes itself as “the first art institution in Ukraine to combine contemporary art, innovation, accessibility, and an educational mission within the context of wartime.”

“I am excited to welcome the ZAG Gallery to Washington state,” Governor Bob Ferguson said. “Partnerships like these foster connections between cultures, showcasing the beautiful art of Ukrainian artists, while also supporting Ukraine’s veterans. Thanks to our strong partnership with Ukraine, which helped make this exhibition possible.”

“Life is beautiful, isn’t it? Every day, Ukrainians answer that question with a resounding yes,” said ZAG Gallery’s director Khrystyna Berehovska. “Life is precious, unique, and beautiful. And no one — absolutely no one — has the right to take it away.”

“This exhibition is the voice of Ukrainian artists speaking about Ukrainian art that deserves to be known around the world,” added Berehovska. “Our art engages with the urgent realities of our time — the very questions, challenges, and transformations that concern us all.”

In confluence with the delegation’s visit, Bellevue’s Toloka Ukrainian Cultural Center will host an exhibit from ZAG titled “Life is Beautiful. Isn’t It?” This special exhibit explores the ‘unreal’ nature of everyday life in Ukraine, which continues to be under attack from Russia. It features works by renowned contemporary artists such as Vlada Ralko, Pavlo Makov and Serhiy Savchenko. The delegation will also have a booth at the Seattle Art Fair from July 23-26.

Delegation members include artists representing a range of disciplines and techniques, including watercolor, oil and ceramics. The delegation will include Rostyslav Kondrych, whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star in 2025 for extraordinary wartime actions.

Rostyslav, a Ukrainian border guard, sustained traumatic amputations of his arm and leg in 2024 after being wounded by an enemy mine while covering a fellow unit’s withdrawal. He received prosthetics in 2025 with support from the Kozytskyi Charity Foundation. He now seeks to build dialogue between Ukrainian and American veterans on rehabilitation and recovery.

According to the Foundation’s press materials, a significant portion of funds generated through exhibitions and art sales during the trip will be directed to the Kozytskyi Charity Foundation and used for life-changing humanitarian programs in Ukraine. The project supports prosthetic treatment and rehabilitation for wounded Ukrainian servicemembers, and medical treatment and prosthetics for injured children.

The exhibition and delegation visit underscore the robust relationship between Washington state and Ukraine. Washington welcomed 55,000 refugees before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and an additional 24,000 since the start of hostilities. The state now leads the nation in Ukrainian refugees per capita, and many Washington-based companies have an active role in Ukraine’s rebuilding efforts.

The visit is a unique opportunity for the public to meet Ukraine-based artists and view contemporary artworks borne of wartime.