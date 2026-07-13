Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service

Date: July 15, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Bremen Town Office, 208 Waldoboro Rd, Bremen, ME 04551

Event Type: Workshop/Training Update on local forest pests, Bremen, ME. Hosted by Bremen Conservation Commission and held at the Bremen town office. Maine Forest Service's Entomologist Tom Schmeelk and District Forester Jared Gregory along with Katie Beaver from the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will discuss the invasive pests attacking trees in the area - which trees are most seriously afflicted, the pests involved, any potential remedies or preventive measures, and recommendations for replanting if significant numbers of trees are lost. Please RSVP Naomi Martin at naomimartin05@gmail.com

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