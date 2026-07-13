Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 15, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843

State Park: Camden Hills

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join Ranger Christi for this fun and hands-on program that will help you earn your Junior Ranger Patch! Bring a dollar to get the required Junior Ranger activity booklet that comes with crayons. Ages 5-12. Meet at the entrance booth.

Join Meeting

Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park

Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109

Cost: Park Visitor Day Use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free

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Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Camden Hills State Park (200 KB)