Junior Ranger Programs at Camden Hills State Park - Earn Your Patch!
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 15, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join Ranger Christi for this fun and hands-on program that will help you earn your Junior Ranger Patch! Bring a dollar to get the required Junior Ranger activity booklet that comes with crayons. Ages 5-12. Meet at the entrance booth.
Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Park Visitor Day Use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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