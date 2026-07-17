Stillwater, a Bluegrass Quintet at Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 17, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Meet at the end of Indian Bar Road. GPS 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville. The concert will be on the lawn.
State Park: Holbrook Island
Event Type: Special Event
This bluegrass quintet formed in Old Town, has members from Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Texas. They play jam bluegrass, original pieces, Irish jigs and reels, American folk standards and are committed to preserving authentic sounds but respectfully exploring creative bounds. Wear your dance shoes; this will be a musical adventure!
Contact Name: The Park
Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012
Cost: The program is free and no entry fee is charged.
Related Website
Related Documents:
Flyer for Stillwater 7/17 performance at Holbrook Island Sanctuary
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