The Wonderful World of Beavers at Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 16, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Location: Meet at the end of Indian Bar Road. GPS 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville.
State Park: Holbrook Island
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join Maine Master Naturalists, Ann Brayton and Judy Walker, for a guided two-hour walk around Fresh Pond trail and learn about the history, habits, and contributions of nature's most brilliant ecosystem engineers in shaping our world.
Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012
Cost: The program is free and no entry fee is charged.
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