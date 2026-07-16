Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 16, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Location: Meet at the end of Indian Bar Road. GPS 172 Indian Bar Road, Brooksville.

State Park: Holbrook Island

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join Maine Master Naturalists, Ann Brayton and Judy Walker, for a guided two-hour walk around Fresh Pond trail and learn about the history, habits, and contributions of nature's most brilliant ecosystem engineers in shaping our world.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 326-4012

Cost: The program is free and no entry fee is charged.

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