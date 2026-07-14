Transit Services of Frederick County, Onward & MJM Expand TAP Program with Same-Day Assisted Rideshare Service

"Companion Rides" A New Assisted Rideshare Service Launch in Frederick County, Maryland.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward , a leader in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) compliant assisted rideshare services, today announced a new partnership with MJM Innovations and Transit Services of Frederick County to further expand safe and reliable mobility options for residents enrolled in the County’s Taxi Access Program (TAP). The collaboration will introduce Companion Rides, Onward’s assisted rideshare service to older adults and people with disabilities in the county.Eligible TAP riders may request a Companion Ride by calling 1-800-940-6564 operated by MJM Innovations during operating hours, or by texting: “Book” to 301-835-2226 after hours. Companion Rides are a same-day service operated by trained Companion Drivers. Companion Drivers undergo extensive training to become FTA, CMS, and PACE certified.Onward prepares its Companion Drivers to provide hands-on assistance for riders, support for foldable wheelchairs and walkers, safe entry and exit from vehicles, and help navigating stairs and trip hazards. Companion Rides are an assisted service, providing a supplement to traditional curb-to-curb transportation. The program is designed to improve access to healthcare, social services, community activities, and essential daily needs for TAP riders and marks Onward’s first operating footprint on the East Coast.A Modern, Assisted Mobility Option for TAP RidersTransit Services of Frederick County’s TAP program, administered by MJM Innovations, provides subsidized transportation for County residents who are registered for Transit-plus, Transit’s paratransit service. By integrating Onward’s Assisted Companion Rides into TAP’s service mix, the county has expanded its mobility options to better meet the needs of community members.“This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing additional accessible mobility choices for Frederick County residents,” said Jaime McKay, Deputy Director, Transit Services of Frederick County. “With the addition of Onward’s Companion Rides, we’re ensuring that TAP riders have an additional option to travel safely and independently.”“MJM is proud to partner with Onward to bring enhanced assisted transportation to Frederick County,” said Rob Turner, EVP and Managing Director, MJM Innovations. “Our role is to ensure every TAP rider can choose the service that fits their needs.”“We’re grateful to partner with Frederick County Transit and MJM to support riders who need a little extra help getting where they need to go,” said Kim Petty, CEO of Onward. “We’re on a mission to nurture community health, one ride, one visit and one outing at a time. Expanding our geographic footprint to the east coast marks meaningful progress towards that goal.”How the Program WorksEligible TAP riders can request an Onward ride through the TAP program’s existing booking channels. Riders are matched with an Onward Companion Driver trained to provide additional support. Trips include mobility assistance, support folding and unfolding wheelchairs and walkers, and wait-and-return options for medical or essential errands. Riders continue to receive TAP program subsidies toward their trip cost.About Transit Services of Frederick CountyTransit Services of Frederick County provides public transit, paratransit, and commuter assistance throughout Frederick County, Maryland. As an award-winning organization, Transit delivers essential transportation that connects people to jobs, healthcare, and community activities, enhancing quality of life for everyone who lives, works, or visits the county.

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