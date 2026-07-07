Onward Launches Denver RTD partnership to Transform Wheelchair Accessible Transportation

Onward’s expanded network and Text2Book technology bring seamless, equitable transportation access to Denver Access-a-Ride customers.

WAV transportation has long been under-resourced. Tripling the available fleet shows our commitment to every RTD AoD rider that reliable, accessible transportation is table stakes, not a luxury.” — Kim Petty, CEO at Onward

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward , a Mobility-on-Demand service provider, officially launched on July 1 as a Regional Transportation District (RTD) Access-a-Ride partner serving the greater Denver metro area.Onward is delivering Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicle (WAV) service, rideshare (i.e. Uber) later to RTD’s Access-on-Demand (AoD) customers via its signature Text2Book trip scheduling technology. Customers can book a trip without calling or needing to download a new mobile app. Enrolled customers can simply text: “Book” to (983) 223-7088 to order, track and manage their trip. Onward’s next generation AoD service transition overlaps with the legacy program to ensure zero disruption to customers. Full AoD program information can be found on the RTD Access-on-Demand page Onward has contracted with a robust network of local WAV providers with more than 100 wheelchair-accessible vehicles ready from day one. The expanded fleet marks a dramatic step forward in service capacity, reliability, and response times for Access-on-Demand customers. It also marks Onward’s foray into Colorado with expanded services waiting in the wings.A Seamless Day-One Experience with Text2Book: Alongside its expanded WAV fleet, Onward is introducing Text2Book, its older adult and disability community friendly trip scheduling tool. RTD AoD customers can order, track, and manage WAV trips — as well as rideshare (i.e. Uber) — simply by sending a text message. No passwords. No app downloads. No barriers.Text2Book provides real-time trip tracking, configurable notifications via SMS, email, or IVR phone call, and easy cancellation — all through a customer’s standard text messaging app. Designed in collaboration with AARP’s AgeTech Accelerator, the tool was intentionally designed to serve older adults and individuals with disabilities who need accessible, intuitive tools that meet them where they are.Language accessibility: Expanding language services for RTD AoD customers, Onward’s AI chat agent Paige will serve customers in over 100 languages via Text2Book and website chat.About OnwardOnward is an on-demand Transportation Network Company (TNC) that supports paratransit agencies and municipalities to deliver assisted rideshare services. Our systems are designed to meet riders where they are, are rooted in empathy, and enhanced with AI and machine learning technology.Learn more at www.Onwardrides.com About RTDThe Regional Transportation District (RTD) was created in 1969 by the Colorado General Assembly to develop, operate, and maintain a mass transportation system that now benefits more than 3.1 million people in the Denver metro area. The transportation agency is governed by a 15-member publicly elected Board of Directors and has a service area of 2,349 square miles. RTD provides transit services via 126 bus routes, six light rail lines, four commuter rail lines, and paratransit options.For more information, visit rtd-denver.com/about-rtd or call 303.299.6000.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.