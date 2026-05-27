Onward launches bi-directional SMART on FHIR integration, connecting patient transportation directly to any EHR

Onward's healthcare transportation platform unveils universally bi-directional EHR data flow, setting a new standard for care coordination.

Transfer center teams, case managers, & social workers went into healthcare to care for patients not to do data entry. This gives their time back and provides a complete record of each patient’s care.” — Kim Petty, CEO at Onward

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward , the leading transportation platform solution for health systems has launched its bi-directional SMART on FHIR EHR integration.The integration enables the direct flow of structured, real-time transportation data into any modern EHR system, and for patient context to flow back into Onward. The update eliminates fragmented, error-prone manual workflows that have long burdened case managers and discharge teams.Built on the SMART on FHIR open standard, the integration works with any modern EHR — including Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and Point Click Care — without requiring custom middleware. Standard implementation takes 3-4 weeks.Until now, transfer center staff and case managers coordinating patient transportation faced a cumbersome workflow: book a ride, wait for confirmation, manually re-enter every detail — transport type, vendor, pickup location, driver contact, special equipment needs, and more — into the EHR's case management module and visit/discharge note.Onward’s approach leverages open interoperability standards, meaning health systems can implement the integration without custom middleware or long build timelines. It creates a more seamless single sign on experience for users. Authentication is handled via OAuth2 and SMART on FHIR, with full HIPAA-compliant, encrypted data transmission and audit logging on both platforms.“Onward is using industry leading systems architecture to make a more connected, interoperable transportation coordination experience.”— Sohayla Safley, Sr. Director of Product Management at OnwardOnward built the integration in partnership with UCSF Health, one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers. The collaboration brought together Onward’s transportation platform and UCSF’s Epic environment to build and validate the bi-directional workflow end-to-end. Onward’s integration is also live with other leading healthcare organizations like Stanford, HonorHealth, and El Camino health system, demonstrating readiness at scale.Onward is the most comprehensive Healthcare Transportation Solution for Health Systems, PACE Programs, Health Plans, and clinics. Supporting all levels of healthcare transportation through an intuitive online ordering platform, Onward removes barriers to care for patients and enhances transportation ordering for healthcare providers. Onward’s signature service, Companion Rides are the premier ride-share alternative for seniors, disabled adults, and low acuity patients in need of minor physical assistance. Door-through-door services facilitated by trained Companion Drivers.Learn more or schedule a ride at Onwardrides.com

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