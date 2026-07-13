Hotchkiss Adopts Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code

The board passed a first reading of the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code, ordinance 2026-03. There will be a public hearing for the second reading sometime this month.

The ordinance outlining the proposed amendments to Hotchkiss’ municipal code is available online in the meeting packet. It originates from Colorado General Assembly Senate Bill 23-166, which set statewide wildfire resiliency standards.

The code establishes classifications for wildfire intensity and minimum requirements “intended to reduce the risk of wildfire damage to buildings, structures, and life safety through ignition-resistant construction and site-based wildfire mitigation measures.”

These requirements will be applicable to all property in the town identified to be wildfire hazard areas, which is “the whole town” according to Hotchkiss Fire District Chief Doug Fritz.

The code will be enforced by the Town of Hotchkiss building official. Fritz said following the updated code won’t be a “big lift or a big cost increase” for the town.

“It’s pretty much good practices for building that people are already pretty much doing anyway,” he said. He also noted that the materials approved by the code are durable in terms of longevity, not just fire resistance, and offered for the fire district to assist people with landscaping.

The ordinance says that following the requirements of the code, “including landscaping, defensible space, vegetation management, fuel modification, and other site- or parcel-based wildfire mitigation measures,” are the responsibility of the permit applicant and/or property owner. Complying with the code will be a “continuing obligation,” not one-and-done approval.

Fritz said he anticipates that things will be “more severe in the next few years,” with currently marked areas becoming more hazardous and “just about the entire district” being included as a risk zone.

“The Board of Trustees finds that adoption of the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code and the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency State Code Map is necessary and appropriate to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the Town of Hotchkiss,” the ordinance reads.