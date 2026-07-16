Help Shape the Future of the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway

Join us for a community conversation about the future of the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is updating the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway Corridor Management Plan. The planning process is being led by Grizzly Peak Consulting on behalf of CDOT, with support from Delta County and Visit Delta County.

Community members are invited to stop by anytime between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. to learn about the planning process, share what they value about the byway and help identify priorities for its future.

This is an in-person meeting only. No virtual option will be available.

Refreshments will be provided.

Attendees will also have a chance to win a local gift through a giveaway drawing. You must be present to claim the prize. Available while supplies last.

Take the Community Input Survey

Can’t attend, or want to share your input ahead of time? Complete the approximately 15-minute survey: https://tinyurl.com/yrxtzetf

The survey asks how you use the byway, what you value about it, your concerns and what improvements you would like to see considered.

Interested in Volunteering?

The Grand Mesa Scenic Byway Committee is seeking volunteer members from both Delta County and Mesa County. Committee members help support the byway’s long-term planning, promotion and stewardship.

Indicate your interest in the survey or speak with project representatives at the meeting.

Contact

Questions may be directed to Tony Gurzick with Grizzly Peak Consulting at tony.gurzick@grizzlypeakconsulting.org.