New Planning Director Joins Delta County as Land Use Review Work Continues

DELTA, Colo. (July 14, 2026) — Delta County is welcoming Oran Stainbrook as its new Community Development and Planning Director as the County continues work on several important land use matters, including the temporary moratorium on data center development and the ongoing review of the Delta County Land Use Code.

In his new role, Stainbrook will oversee the County’s community development and planning efforts and help guide residents, property owners, applicants, advisory boards, and elected officials through land use and development processes in unincorporated Delta County.

Delta County Pauses Data Center Applications for Thoughtful Review

Delta County is operating under a temporary moratorium on applications for data center facilities in unincorporated areas of the County. Adopted by the Board of County Commissioners through Resolution R-18, the moratorium is scheduled to remain in effect until January 7, 2027, or until the County completes and adopts appropriate regulations, whichever occurs first. The temporary pause gives the Board and Planning Commission time to conduct a comprehensive public process and consider adding data-center-specific definitions, standards, and requirements to the Land Use Code.

The County’s review may address land use compatibility, water and energy demands, utility and transportation infrastructure, noise, environmental impacts, emergency response, economic-development opportunities, and effects on nearby communities and property owners. Public comments to date have reflected a range of perspectives, including concerns about water and energy consumption as well as interest in potential jobs, investment, new energy systems, and related industrial development.

The moratorium does not represent a final decision for or against data center development. It provides time for the County to gather reliable information, evaluate different types and sizes of facilities, review regulatory approaches used by other jurisdictions, and hear from residents, utilities, property owners, businesses, and other stakeholders before permanent standards are considered.

“This temporary pause allows an opportunity for Delta County to take a careful and informed approach,” Commissioner Wendell Koontz said. “Our responsibility is to understand the potential opportunities and impacts, listen to the community, gather the facts, and develop regulations that make sense for Delta County and that reflect our values and long-term interests.”

Ongoing Review of the Land Use Code

The Delta County Land Use Code guides how land is used and developed in unincorporated areas of the County. It establishes expectations for property owners, neighbors, developers, County staff, advisory boards, and elected officials while helping protect public health and safety, rural character, and the community's long-term interests.

The Land Use Code in Delta County was originally adopted in January 2021. Since then, County staff, the Planning Commission, surveyors, applicants, property owners, and members of the public have identified areas where the code could be clarified or improved.

The County continues to review the code as community needs, development trends, and state or regional issues evolve. Updates may be considered to:

Clarify confusing or ambiguous language;

Make the code easier to navigate and understand;

Align the code with current County ordinances;

Improve consistency in the development-review process;

Address new or emerging land use issues;

Incorporate lessons learned through public hearings and project reviews; and

Provide clearer expectations for applicants, neighbors, and the public.

“The goal is not simply to change regulations,” said County Administrator Robbie LeValley. “It is to make sure the County’s processes remain clear, practical, consistent, and responsive to the needs of the community.”

A Transparent Public Process

When a potential code update is identified, County staff review the issue and available options before draft language is prepared. Proposed changes then move through the appropriate public meetings or hearings before final action is considered by the appropriate board.

Residents will have opportunities to review proposed language, attend public meetings and hearings, submit comments, ask questions, and participate before final regulations or Land Use Code amendments are adopted.

Information about the Land Use Code, current reviews, public meetings, supporting materials, and opportunities to participate will be posted at:

www.DeltaCountyCO.gov/LandUseCodeUpdate

Residents may also follow Delta County Government on social media and download the Delta County App for notices about upcoming meetings, hearings, and opportunities for public participation:

www.DeltaCountyCO.gov/deltacountyapp

About Delta County Community Development and Planning

Delta County Community Development and Planning administers land use regulations in the unincorporated areas of Delta County and works with residents, property owners, applicants, advisory boards, and elected officials on development review, subdivisions, land use planning, permitting, and updates to the Delta County Land Use Code.

Community Development & Planning Development:

295 W. 5th Street

Delta, CO 81416

planning@deltacountyco.gov

(970) 874-2110



