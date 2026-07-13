ESP COLLECTIVE's First Cybersecurity Conference

Detroit's First CMMC Event with Workshop

The ESP Collective is passionate about ensuring knowledge transfer, which we believe is best suited through workshops where attendees can learn from experts, and even more important, one another.” — Carter Schoenberg

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The External Service Providers Collective ( ESP Collective ), is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to elevate, standardize, and unify the community of external service organizations that directly support federal contractors. The ESP Collective is hosting its inaugural premier cybersecurity event, with a focus on helping Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) conform with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).The CMMC Professionals and Remote Services ( CPARS ) Tour is designed with the OSC in mind. This session will be keynoted by the new Executive Director of the Cyber Engagement Forum (Cyber-EF), Mr. Mike Snyder.The ESP Collective is collaborating with the EF to promote enhanced capabilities to OSCs and ESPs alike and the CPARS-Tour will be its first of its kind event.Topics of value to the Government Contractor community include, but not limited to:- Firsthand insights from current attorneys and former heads of the Department of Justice’s Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative to speak on False Claims Acts and how the Justice Department is taking action against government contractors for falsely representing their cybersecurity posture in order to obtain a U.S. Government Contract.- Learn how to push back on Government Contracting Officers and Officials when materials are improperly marked as CUI.- Navigating Challenges when using cyber insurance for incident response and forensics capabilities.- First ever half day workshops for OSCs and ESPs led by actual assessors with live fire exercise.“We are very excited at the prospect of hosting an event like this where we bring the expertise and capabilities to GovCons in the smaller markets rather than focusing on the National Capital Region and the West Coast. There will be over 120,000 companies that need to become independently certified, and the majority are SMBs stretching across the United States with little or no prior access to receiving the help they so desperately need. Furthermore, the ESP Collective is passionate about ensuring knowledge transfer, which we believe is best suited by not only having topics not prominently featured previously, but also through workshops where attendees can learn from experts, and even more important – one another.” ~ Carter Schoenberg, Vice President of Assessment & Compliance at Koniag Cyber, LLC and one of the original founding members of the ESP Collective.

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