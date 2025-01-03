SoundWay: CMMC Compliance and C3PAO Services Open for Business

There are many C3PAOs to choose from, but SoundWay has intentionally taken a thoughtful approach to ensure we can deliver as promised on day one.” — Carter Schoenberg, SoundWay's Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions

DC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoundWay Consulting, Inc. (SoundWay), a Cyber Accreditation Body (Cyber-AB) Authorized Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), is proud to announce that as of January 2, 2025, it is one of only 35 companies prepared to support the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) with CMMC Level 2 certification assessments as of January 2025. As a trusted leader in cybersecurity and compliance, SoundWay has been specializing in guiding government contractors through the complexities of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and NIST 800-171 compliance since 2020.SoundWay offers a wide range of professional and managed services designed to help organizations prepare for, obtain, and maintain CMMC compliance and certification. Among its offerings is its CMMC Adaptive and Managed Operations ( CAMO ) program, which was designed to reduce the burden on small and medium-sized businesses seeking to meet the rigorous standards of the CMMC framework, and CAMO’s continuous review process to businesses stay aligned with the evolving cybersecurity requirements. All-in-all, CAMO provides businesses with an affordable and understandable "easy button" solution for CMMC compliance.The implementation of CMMC has been a lengthy and complex process, impacting Government contractors, the U.S. government, and the Cyber-AB alike. As of now, approximately 80,000 businesses within the DIB will be required to undergo independent CMMC Level 2 assessments to ensure compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) clause 252.204-7012. This follows the fully codified 32 CFR Part 170 Rule, which will have a far-reaching impact on national defense contracts.Although many expect that Requests for Information (RFIs) and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) with CMMC Level 2 requirements will not materialize until late 2026, the Army's recent release of the Marketplace for the Acquisition of Professional Services (MAPS) IDIQ in December 2024 includes a key directive for submitters to demonstrate that they have scheduled their formal CMMC Level 2 assessment. As a result, SoundWay has already started receiving inquiries from Government contractors seeking assistance to help their businesses obtain CMMC compliance, while others are pre-ordering their formal C3PAO CMMC Level 2 Certification Assessment to ensure their line in the certification process queue.“SoundWay stands ready to help the Defense Industrial Base navigate the evolving landscape of CMMC compliance today,” said Carter Schoenberg, SoundWay's Vice President of Cybersecurity Services. “We provide our clients with clear guidance on when their assessments will be scheduled, allowing them to plan their business development activities and sales projections with confidence. There are many C3PAOs to choose from, but we have intentionally taken a thoughtful, methodical approach to ensure we deliver on our promises from day one.”As a forward-thinking organization, SoundWay is committed to providing its clients with the resources, knowledge, and services needed to ensure compliance with CMMC standards and support their ongoing cybersecurity efforts. By combining its expertise in technology, management consulting, and cybersecurity, SoundWay is positioned to be a key partner in securing the future of the Defense Industrial Base.For media inquiries or more information about SoundWay Consulting, Inc. and its services, please contact: CMMC@Soundwayconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.