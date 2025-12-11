SoundWay Rates in MSSP Alert Top 250 for 3rd Year in a Row and Client Achieves CMMC Level 2

Authorized C3PAO

SoundWay CMMC Adaptive & Managed Operations (CAMO) Client Achieves Perfect Score for CMMC Level 2

SoundWay personnel assistance during the actual assessment was invaluable! Glad I chose them as my vendor.” — Imo Etuk

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoundWay Consulting, Inc. (SoundWay), is a Cyber Accreditation Body (Cyber-AB) Authorized Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). SoundWay's CMMC Adaptive and Managed Operations (CAMO) is a robust managed security services offering specific to the support of companies that need to conform with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)."We designed CAMO to go well beyond traditional MSP/MSSP offerings. By ensuring we look at technical, operational, and managerial considerations, we strive to enable our clients' success with a "white glove" touch. SoundWay moved from the academic to reality this week. Our first CAMO client achieved a CMMC Level 2 Certification with zero findings and all for a certification cost under $20,000." advised Carter Schoenberg, CSO and Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions.Imo Etuk, Owner and President of Mathcraft Technologies of Ashburn, Virginia commented on their achievement. “SoundWay has been helping us for over two years and has been a key part of our success in achieving our CMMC Level 2 Certification for a rate below industry averages. Using SoundWay’s CAMO offering allowed me to remain focused on my business while I deferred to their expertise, ensuring I conformed with all the objectives in NIST SP: 800-171. Having them physically come to my office each quarter was critical towards the trust we put in SoundWay. SoundWay personnel assistance during the actual assessment was invaluable! Glad I chose them as my vendor.”It is this type of newfound success driven by the value we provide our clients that we believe positioned SoundWay to move up the list on MSSP Alert Top 250 from #243 in 2024 to #175 in 2025, Schoenberg added.SoundWay offers a wide range of professional and managed services designed to help organizations prepare for, obtain, and maintain CMMC compliance and certification. Among its offerings is its CMMC Adaptive and Managed Operations (CAMO) program, which was designed to reduce the burden on small and medium-sized businesses seeking to meet the rigorous standards of the CMMC framework, and CAMO’s continuous review process to businesses stay aligned with the evolving cybersecurity requirements. All-in-all, CAMO provides businesses with an affordable and understandable "easy button" solution for CMMC compliance. CAMO is unique as it is the only service to date that includes IntelliGRC as its primary GRC tool, CrowdStrike Falcon with Spotlight, and quarterly onsite visits - regardless of where the client is located in the continental United States.As a forward-thinking organization, SoundWay is committed to providing its clients with the resources, knowledge, and services needed to ensure compliance with CMMC standards and support their ongoing cybersecurity efforts. By combining its expertise in technology, management consulting, and cybersecurity, SoundWay is positioned to be a key partner in securing the future of the Defense Industrial Base.

