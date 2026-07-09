Garden City transformation to begin in September

Work to create a reimagined and more resilient Garden City will begin in just a matter of months.

After years of planning, construction on phase one of the Garden City Streetscape project will begin this September.

Horry County Engineering received its Notice to Proceed in April, confirming all pre-construction requirements, including permits, have been met.

This major, multi-phase project consists of several upgrades along the Waccamaw Drive and Atlantic Avenue corridor, including:

- Moving overhead utility lines underground

- Improving drainage systems

- Building new sidewalks

- Reducing the impacts of high tides and flooding

- Improving water quality

- Roadside landscaping

Phase one of the work along Waccamaw Drive extends from the Georgetown County line to Magnolia Avenue and along Atlantic Avenue extending from Waccamaw Drive to the marsh.

Throughout the summer, project staff, utility companies, and contractors will meet to coordinate construction schedules and prepare for the work ahead.

What Residents Can Expect

Construction will begin with the installation of traffic cones, barriers, and barrels to create safe work zones.

These measures will:

- Protect construction crews

- Guide drivers through temporary traffic changes and detours

- Help keep pedestrians safely separated from construction areas

After work zones are established, crews will begin erosion control and trenching to install underground utilities.

Once work along the southern corridor of Waccamaw Drive is complete, work will shift to phase two, which extends from Magnolia Avenue to Cypress Avenue.

Upon completion of the entire project, similar improvements will be implemented as far north as Melody Lane.

Long-Term Improvements

The Garden City Streetscape Project is a five-phase effort with an anticipated completion date in 2029.

When complete, residents and visitors will also notice brighter street lighting, additional parking, new pedestrian crosswalks at all major intersections, and new asphalt along Waccamaw Drive.

The project will also enhance the community with the addition of a playground along Atlantic Avenue and a dedicated food truck staging area.

These improvements are designed to make Garden City safer, more accessible, and more resilient for residents and visitors for years to come.

Follow Horry County Government on social media for additional updates.