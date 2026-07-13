CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. (July 11, 2026) — Soldiers competing in the 2026 National Guard Best Warrior Competition navigate an obstacle course at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 12, 2026. The annual competition brings together Soldiers from the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah National Guards to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency and warrior skills while identifying the National Guard's top enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero) Date Taken: 07.12.2026 Date Posted: 07.13.2026 07:41 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1014422 VIRIN: 260712-F-ZH301-4249 Filename: DOD_111836578 Length: 00:01:58 Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition 2026, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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