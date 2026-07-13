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Best Warrior Competition 2026

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. (July 11, 2026) — Soldiers competing in the 2026 National Guard Best Warrior Competition navigate an obstacle course at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 12, 2026. The annual competition brings together Soldiers from the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah National Guards to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency and warrior skills while identifying the National Guard's top enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

Date Taken: 07.12.2026
Date Posted: 07.13.2026 07:41
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1014422
VIRIN: 260712-F-ZH301-4249
Filename: DOD_111836578
Length: 00:01:58
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

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Best Warrior Competition 2026

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