GyftHint Appoints Rohan Kulkarni as Technical Advisor

Photo of Rohan Kulkarni GyftHint Corporate Logo

Seasoned technology leader to help accelerate product innovation and platform scalability as GyftHint continues to transform the gifting experience

"Technology is at the heart of everything we do at GyftHint. Rohan brings the ideal combination of technical vision, product leadership, and execution experience in the e-commerce space.” — Ed Jette - CEO

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GyftHint, the innovative gifting platform helping retailers transform wishlists into revenue while creating better gifting experiences for consumers, today announced the appointment of Rohan Kulkarni as Technical Advisor.

In his technical advisory role, Kulkarni will work closely with GyftHint's executive team to guide the company's technology strategy, product architecture, AI roadmap, engineering operations, and platform scalability. His expertise will help the company innovate faster and keep the platform secure, reliable, and highly scalable for merchants and consumers.

As GyftHint expands its partnerships with Shopify merchants and retail brands, Rohan will play a key role in advancing the company's vision of making gifting more personalized, connected, and commerce-driven. His leadership will strengthen GyftHint's technology foundation and support the rapid introduction of new capabilities that improve the experience for gift givers, recipients, and merchants.

"Technology is at the heart of everything we do at GyftHint," said Ed Jette, Chief Executive Officer of GyftHint. "Rohan brings the ideal combination of technical vision, product leadership, and execution experience in the e-commerce space. As we continue to grow our merchant ecosystem and introduce AI-powered capabilities, his guidance will help us build an even more innovative, scalable platform. We are thrilled to welcome him as a Technical Advisor. "

Rohan has built a career, including at Expedia Group and Orbitz Worldwide, leading software engineering initiatives, developing scalable technology platforms, and helping organizations leverage emerging technologies to accelerate business growth. His experience spans software architecture, cloud technologies, product development, artificial intelligence, and engineering leadership, making him well positioned to help guide GyftHint through its next phase of expansion.

"I'm excited to join GyftHint at such a pivotal point in the company's journey," said Rohan. "The team has developed an innovative platform that addresses real challenges for both merchants and consumers while creating entirely new opportunities in retail gifting. I look forward to helping shape the technology strategy and building the capabilities that will enable GyftHint to scale rapidly and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers."

GyftHint is redefining retail gifting by connecting merchants, gift buyers, and recipients through an intelligent, recipient-driven platform that extends beyond traditional wishlists. The company's Shopify integration enables merchants to increase brand exposure, reach new shoppers, accelerate revenue, reduce returns, and convert gifting intent into measurable sales opportunities.

The appointment of Rohan represents another important milestone as GyftHint continues to expand its leadership team and invest in the technology required to support its long-term growth strategy.

About GyftHint

GyftHint is transforming the way people discover, share, and purchase gifts. Through its intelligent gifting platform and Shopify integration, GyftHint helps merchants expand their reach beyond their storefronts, attract new customers through gifting occasions, reduce returns, and generate incremental revenue by connecting gift buyers with the products recipients truly want. By turning wishlists into dynamic commerce experiences, GyftHint is redefining how brands engage with shoppers throughout the gifting journey.

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