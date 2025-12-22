Popstarz Popcorn Partners with GyftHint to Simplify Gifting with New Dynamic Wishlist Button

GyftHint's Dynamic Wishlist drives measureable merchant performance and makes gifting easier for consumers.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popstarz Popcorn, a trend-setting gourmet popcorn brand, has partnered with GyftHint to bring a more seamless and personalized gifting experience to customers. By integrating GyftHint’s Dynamic Wishlist Button, Popstarz joins a growing list of innovative Shopify merchants leveraging the platform to accelerate revenue while modernizing how consumers share and receive gifts. Traditional static wishlists are often difficult to maintain and awkward to share. GyftHint solves this problem by enabling shoppers to save and share their favorite Popstarz flavors with a single click—creating a frictionless path for friends and family to confidently purchase the perfect gift.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Popstarz Popcorn to the GyftHint family,” said Ed Jette, CEO of GyftHint. “Our no-code, Shopify-enabled wishlist is unique in the industry and will help Popstarz increase sales by making their products easier to share and purchase by friends and family.

Derrick and Tavia Jackson, owners of Popstarz Popcorn, added, “GyftHint makes our gourmet popcorn effortlessly giftable, allowing customers to share exactly what they want and helping their friends and family shop without second-guessing flavors or sizes.”

GyftHint’s Dynamic Wishlist not only enhances the consumer experience it also drives measurable merchant performance. By reducing returns, increasing conversions, and exposing brands to highly engaged, ready-to-buy audiences, the platform empowers merchants like Popstarz Popcorn to deepen customer relationships while lowering the cost of brand expansion and customer acquisition. The partnership marks a smarter, more profitable way for merchants to grow their brand, reach new customers through gifting, and deliver a better shopping experience.

About GyftHint

GyftHint is powering the Shopify ecosystem for merchants by reinventing the e-commerce wishlist and gifting experience through an innovative AI-leveraged platform, combining a dynamic wishlist for merchants with an integrated, consumer-friendly mobile app. This unique approach enables retailers to accelerate their revenue while enhancing the shopping and gifting experience for their customers.

With GyftHint, consumers can easily add products to their wishlist directly from a merchant’s site, while connecting their friends and family to their favorite brands. This simplifies the shopping experience and significantly reduces gift returns for merchants.

GyftHint’s proprietary GRIP portal provides merchants with valuable insights into customer shopping and gifting behaviors, enabling them to create targeted promotions and product recommendations. This makes GyftHint the ideal solution for expanding brand reach and accelerating revenue growth throughout the year.

About Popstarz Popcorn

Popstarz Popcorn is not just a snack, it’s an experience. Proudly woman-owned and veteran-led, this North Carolina-based gourmet popcorn company is redefining what popcorn can be, with over 200 wildly imaginative, flavor-packed varieties. From sweet and savory classics to exclusive limited editions that pop with personality, Popstarz brings star-quality taste to every occasion. More than a treat, it's a statement—celebrating joy, nostalgia, and the bold magic of flavor. Whether you're sending a gift, hosting an event, or just treating yourself, Popstarz Popcorn delivers the taste of celebration in every bag.

