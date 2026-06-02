GyftHint Launches Hybrid Wishlist App for Shopify, Helping Merchants Expand Brand Reach and Accelerate Revenue

Gyfthint is now available on Shopify App Store

New Hybrid Wishlist Automatically Connects Shopify Merchants to the GyftHint Platform and Consumer App, Unlocking High-Intent Shoppers Beyond the Storefront

“Traditional wishlists were built for saving products. We built GyftHint to help merchants sell products".” — Ed Jette-CEO

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GyftHint today announced the launch of its new Hybrid Wishlist App for Shopify, giving merchants a powerful new way to expand brand exposure, reach new shoppers, accelerate revenue growth, and convert gifting behavior into ecommerce sales.

Unlike traditional merchant wishlist apps that limit shoppers to saving products, GyftHint transforms static wishlists into dynamic, revenue-generating commerce experiences. The platform automatically connects participating Shopify merchants into the broader GyftHint ecosystem, including the GyftHint platform and consumer mobile app, where shoppers actively create, invite, discover, and purchase gifts for friends and family and for themselves.

This integration allows merchants to extend the exposure of their products beyond the boundaries of their storefront, converting high-intent gifting moments whenever and wherever purchase decisions are happening.

“Traditional wishlists were built for saving products. We built GyftHint to help merchants sell products,” said Ed Jette, CEO of GyftHint. By transforming wishlists into active shopping and gifting channels, every wishlist becomes an opportunity for brand discovery, customer acquisition, and incremental sales.”

Expanding Brand Reach Beyond the Storefront

Once installed, the GyftHint Shopify app automatically integrates selected products into the GyftHint ecosystem, enabling shoppers to save and organize products and to invite friends and family to view and purchase those products for birthdays, holidays, weddings, baby showers, graduations, and everyday gifting occasions.

As consumers’ friends and family members view their product selections, merchants gain exposure to entirely new audiences of shoppers who may have never previously interacted with their brand.

For merchants, this creates several key business advantages:

- Automatically expand brand reach and acquisition of new shoppers

- Drive incremental revenue from gift buyers, turning them into repeat shoppers

- Increase conversion rates and the likelihood of purchase from high-intent buyers

- Reduce product returns by helping customers receive gifts they actually want

- Automate ongoing customer engagement through new product selections, new life events, and the addition of new friends and family

Unlike static merchant wishlists that are rarely revisited, GyftHint wishlists are dynamic and active, creating persistent opportunities for discovery and purchase.

Turning Gift Ideas into Revenue

Gifting represents one of ecommerce’s largest untapped growth opportunities, yet most online stores lack tools specifically designed to capture gifting ideas and convert intent into revenue.

GyftHint changes that by aligning with how consumers naturally shop:

- People shop for friends and family, not just themselves

- Consumers want an easy way to provide gift ideas to friends and family

- Gift buyers want confidence that they are purchasing something meaningful

- Recipient-driven gift ideas have a stronger influence on buying behavior

- Easier gifting experiences lead to higher conversion rates

By embedding these behaviors directly into the e-commerce experience, GyftHint helps merchants monetize purchase journeys that traditionally happened outside the storefront.

Seamless Shopify Integration with Immediate Impact

Built specifically for the Shopify ecosystem, the GyftHint Hybrid Wishlist App offers a fast, no-code implementation process that merchants can activate in minutes.

Once installed, merchants can:

- Enable customers to engage and add products from their sites instantly

- Automatically promote selected products into the GyftHint platform and consumer app

- 4x brand reach within each customer’s friends and family buying network

- Capture new traffic and demand generated through gifting behavior

- Gain insights into wishlist-driven engagement and purchasing activity

“Merchants are looking for more than another e-commerce app,” added Jette. “They want new ways to reach buyers, generate demand, and drive revenue growth. GyftHint helps merchants tap into social gifting behavior and turn it into a scalable commerce engine.”

A New Commerce Channel for Shopify Merchants

With this launch, GyftHint is redefining what a wishlist can be, transforming it from a passive product-saving tool into an active customer acquisition and revenue channel. By connecting Shopify merchants to a broader network of shoppers, gift buyers, and shared purchasing experiences, GyftHint helps brands participate in more buying moments, reach more customers, and build stronger long-term engagement. As social commerce and gifting continue to influence ecommerce behavior, GyftHint is helping merchants move beyond the traditional storefront and into a more connected, intent-driven shopping ecosystem.



The GyftHint Hybrid Wishlist App is now available in the Shopify App Store.

For more information, visit GyftHint.com

About GyftHint

GyftHint helps ecommerce merchants transform gifting intent into measurable revenue growth. By connecting dynamic wishlists, social sharing, and high-intent shopping behavior across its platform and consumer app ecosystem, GyftHint enables merchants to expand reach, acquire new customers, reduce returns, and accelerate ecommerce performance.

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