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National Best Warrior Competitors Conduct Weapons...

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competing in the annual Best Warrior Competition conduct weapons qualification at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson)

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 07.11.2026
Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:18
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1014384
VIRIN: 260712-A-TX376-3684
Filename: DOD_111836124
Length: 00:02:06
Location: FLORIDA, US

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Downloads: 2
High-Res. Downloads: 2

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National Best Warrior Competitors Conduct Weapons...

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