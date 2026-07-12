Senate Bill 1346 Printer's Number 1747

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - Senate Bill 1346 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROTHMAN, SAVAL, KEARNEY, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, ARGALL, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, STREET Short Title An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in subdivision and land development, further providing for contents of subdivision and land development ordinance; and, in zoning, further providing for ordinance provisions and providing for accessory dwelling units. Memo Subject Lowering Housing Costs: Accessory Dwelling Unit Reform Actions 1747 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, May 26, 2026 Reported as committed, July 12, 2026 First consideration, July 12, 2026 Generated 07/12/2026 11:18 PM

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