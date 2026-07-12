Senate Bill 1346 Printer's Number 1747
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - Senate Bill 1346
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROTHMAN, SAVAL, KEARNEY, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, ARGALL, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, STREET
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in subdivision and land development, further providing for contents of subdivision and land development ordinance; and, in zoning, further providing for ordinance provisions and providing for accessory dwelling units.
Memo Subject
Lowering Housing Costs: Accessory Dwelling Unit Reform
Actions
|1747
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, May 26, 2026
|Reported as committed, July 12, 2026
|First consideration, July 12, 2026
Generated 07/12/2026 11:18 PM
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