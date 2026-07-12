Submit Release
News Search

There were 304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,134 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1346 Printer's Number 1747

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - Senate Bill 1346

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROTHMAN, SAVAL, KEARNEY, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, ARGALL, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, STREET

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in subdivision and land development, further providing for contents of subdivision and land development ordinance; and, in zoning, further providing for ordinance provisions and providing for accessory dwelling units.

Memo Subject

Lowering Housing Costs: Accessory Dwelling Unit Reform

Actions

1747 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, May 26, 2026
Reported as committed, July 12, 2026
First consideration, July 12, 2026

Generated 07/12/2026 11:18 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1346 Printer's Number 1747

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.