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Senate Bill 1345 Printer's Number 1889

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - Senate Bill 1345

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

COLEMAN, GEBHARD, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in zoning, providing for optional temporary moratorium on acceptance or consideration of new applications for high impact data centers.

Memo Subject

Empowering Municipalities to Place a Moratorium on Data Center Development

Actions

1766 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, June 4, 2026
Reported as committed, June 30, 2026
First consideration, June 30, 2026
Re-referred to RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, June 30, 2026
1889 Re-reported as amended, July 11, 2026

Generated 07/12/2026 03:55 AM

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Senate Bill 1345 Printer's Number 1889

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