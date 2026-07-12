Senate Bill 1345 Printer's Number 1889
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - Senate Bill 1345
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
COLEMAN, GEBHARD, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in zoning, providing for optional temporary moratorium on acceptance or consideration of new applications for high impact data centers.
Memo Subject
Empowering Municipalities to Place a Moratorium on Data Center Development
Actions
|1766
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, June 4, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 30, 2026
|First consideration, June 30, 2026
|Re-referred to RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, June 30, 2026
|1889
|Re-reported as amended, July 11, 2026
Generated 07/12/2026 03:55 AM
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