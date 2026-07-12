Senate Bill 1345 Printer's Number 1889

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - Senate Bill 1345 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COLEMAN, GEBHARD, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA Short Title An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in zoning, providing for optional temporary moratorium on acceptance or consideration of new applications for high impact data centers. Memo Subject Empowering Municipalities to Place a Moratorium on Data Center Development Actions 1766 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, June 4, 2026 Reported as committed, June 30, 2026 First consideration, June 30, 2026 Re-referred to RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, June 30, 2026 1889 Re-reported as amended, July 11, 2026 Generated 07/12/2026 03:55 AM

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