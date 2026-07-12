Real Property Disposition Plan RP
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - RESOLUTION A
RESOLVED, That Real Property Disposition Plan No. 1 of 2026, transmitted by the Governor under The Administrative Code of 1929 to the General Assembly under date of July 11, 2026, which is incorporated herein by reference, be approved.
(Editorial Note: Final action on this plan must occur within 30 calendar days following its date of transmittal to the General Assembly excluding days on which either house is not in session because of an adjournment of more than ten days to a day certain.)
RESOLUTION B
RESOLVED, That Real Property Disposition Plan No. 1 of 2026, transmitted by the Governor under The Administrative Code of 1929 to the General Assembly under date of July 11, 2026, which is incorporated herein by reference, be disapproved.
(Editorial Note: Final action on this plan must occur within 30 calendar days following its date of transmittal to the General Assembly excluding days on which either house is not in session because of an adjournment of more than ten days to a day certain.)
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