Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Soldiers competing in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition conduct a land navigation event with Expert Infantry Badge tests at points throughout, including a modified resection exercise at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 12, 2026. The modified resection exercise tests their abilities to accurately determine their location using a map, compass, and terrain association. The event evaluates competitors' proficiency in essential warrior tasks and reinforces the tactical skills required to operate effectively in complex environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango) Date Taken: 07.12.2026 Date Posted: 07.12.2026 18:38 Photo ID: 9806884 VIRIN: 260712-A-LH704-7359 Resolution: 5734x3823 Size: 4.57 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competitors Conduct Land Navigation, Modified Resection [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Shannon Durango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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