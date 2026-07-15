ReMarkiTable LLC Launches Executive Pause, AI Help for Menopause Brain Fog

One woman. Two realities. One better system. Menopause can change focus, memory, vision, hearing, sleep, and energy without changing a woman’s experience, standards, or professional value. Executive Pause helps high-performing women use AI-supported workflows to protect focus, productivity, and income when menopause makes memory and executive function less predictable. Explore Executive Pause’s free resource library featuring the Menopause OS Playbook, One-Page Clarity Sheet, Executive Pause AI Toolkit, and The Weekly Pause.

New AI operating system from Marki Lemons Ryhal helps high-performing women protect income and focus through menopause brain fog.

Brain fog doesn't need a pep talk. It needs infrastructure. Build the system once, and the output stops depending on how you feel that day.” — Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, Founder Executive Pause and ReMarkiTable LLC

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, five-time Hall of Fame REALTORand founder of ReMarkiTable LLC, today launched Executive Pause , a new AI operating system built to protect the income, focus, and follow-through of high-performing women moving through perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause. The system is live now at www.theexecutivepause.com , alongside a full library of free tools.Executive Pause arrives as more women in leadership hit menopause mid-career, at the exact point when their output is most visible and least forgiving. Brain fog, memory gaps, and disrupted sleep are well-documented symptoms of the transition, yet almost no workplace systems, CRMs, or productivity methods are built to account for a brain that performs differently day to day.Most corporate wellness advice treats the gap as a personal failing to manage quietly. Executive Pause treats it as a systems problem and builds the fix into the software rather than adding another item to the to-do list.Most advice for brain fog tells women to push harder: more lists, more caffeine, more discipline. Lemons Ryhal built Executive Pause on the opposite premise. The fog is not a discipline failure, so the fix cannot be a discipline fix.Executive Pause installs an AI second self that captures memory, sequences the day, and drafts the follow-up, so the work still ships on the days the fog rolls in. The tools carry what the person can't guarantee she'll carry herself that day."Brain fog doesn't need a pep talk. It needs infrastructure," said Lemons Ryhal. "Executive Pause is the AI system that holds your memory, your follow-up, and your income targets on the days your brain won't. You build the system once, and the output stops depending on how you feel that day."Executive Pause runs on Lemons Ryhal's Menopause OS framework and is organized around five pillars: Focus & Executive Function, Memory & Second Brain, Vision Support, Hearing & Meetings, and Income Leverage. Each pillar replaces one function biology made unreliable: willpower, memory, screen stamina, meeting recall, pipeline follow-up — with an AI workflow that runs regardless of the day.Lemons Ryhal, a Founder and Fractional Chief AI Officer who has trained more than 1 million professionals, tested every tool on herself first. She entered menopause the same day as her first lipedema surgery and built the system because the healthcare system offered her none.The results are Lemons Ryhal's own. Across the first two quarters running on the system, she documented a 261% increase in productivity and a 283% increase in income over the same six-month period, figures she built through the system, not projected from it.The done-for-you Executive Pause program installs that same system for other high-performing women. A VIP Setup Day wires five AI workspaces and five capture-and-follow-up automations and tunes an AI second brain to the client's own voice, priced at $2,995.Leadership masterminds, executive coaching, and retreats extend the system beyond setup into ongoing support, so the second self stays current as a client's business and symptoms both change over time.Executive Pause also publishes free resources at launch, including the Menopause OS Playbook ; a One-Page Clarity Sheet planner; an AI Toolkit built on ChatGPT, NotebookLM, Wispr Flow, Otter, and Gamma; and The Weekly Pause newsletter , which covers one new AI tool and productivity strategy each week.Executive Pause is positioned as a performance solution, not a medical one. The system and its content are educational and informational and are not a substitute for diagnosis or treatment by a licensed healthcare provider. Lemons Ryhal directs users to consult a qualified professional about their individual health before making decisions based on symptoms.To learn more about Executive Pause, visit www.theexecutivepause.com . Readers can download the Menopause OS Playbook, get the One-Page Clarity Sheet, and subscribe to The Weekly Pause newsletter for a new AI tool and productivity strategy each week.About Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, and ReMarkiTable LLC:Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, is a global keynote speaker, five-time Hall of Fame inductee, and founder of Menopause OS and Executive Pause. A proptech investor and Femtech and Afrotech developer, she has spent more than 20 years equipping high-performing midlife women in male-dominated industries with the tools, systems, and strategies to 2X their productivity, lead generation, and income. For more information, visit www.markilemons.com

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