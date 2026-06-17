ReMarkiTable LLC Names the 20 Careers Where Menopause Costs Women Most

A confident executive in a deep-red blazer stands in a bright modern office beside a translucent AI-powered calendar, revealing how time, focus, and productivity are now measurable business assets. Four high-performing women leaders represent the power professions shaping major decisions in law, healthcare, finance, and executive leadership. A woman executive leads a high-stakes strategy meeting while colleagues focus on the decision at hand and an AI note-taker quietly captures the discussion.

Menopause costs U.S. employers $1.8B a year. Here are the 20 careers hit hardest.

When recall slows, you don't need more willpower; you need a system doing the remembering, drafting, and follow-up for you.” — Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, Founder of Menopause OS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New occupational analysis from founder Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, ranks the high-pressure fields where menopause drains productivity, as well as the AI system built to recover it.ReMarkiTable LLC today released a ranking of the 20 occupations where menopause costs high-performing women the most, led by physicians, attorneys, nurse practitioners, financial advisors, and executives. The analysis pairs each field with MenopauseOS, founder Marki Lemons Ryhal's done-for-you AI productivity system for women ages 40 to 60.A Mayo Clinic study estimated that menopause symptoms cost an estimated $1.8 billion in lost work time each year in the United States. That loss rarely looks like a sick day. It shows up on the calendar: a deposition that ran long, a listing that went cold, a board prep that took twice as long, and a client call that slipped.Most coverage treats menopause as a private health matter. ReMarkiTable LLC reframes it as an earnings and workforce issue, and the occupation sets the price. A commission-based real estate broker loses income on a foggy afternoon. A billable-hour attorney loses the hour. A solo business owner, no HR, no one to cover, loses the whole operation's momentum.The women paying that price are senior, expert, and hard to replace. Women are now 39% of physicians and 41% of attorneys, up from a fraction of those fields a generation ago. The average CEO is hired at 54.1. The median REALTOR is 57. Across these roles, peak menopause arrives at peak responsibility."AI is the only system that scales when your body won't work," said Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, founder of MenopauseOS. "When recall slows, you don't need more willpower; you need a system doing the remembering, drafting, and follow-up for you. The women who set that up keep closing while their symptoms run hot."The ranking is grounded in ReMarkiTable LLC's four-avatar research framework, which maps symptom patterns across stages and occupations using publicly available data from the National Institutes of Health and the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation. Nurse practitioner roles are projected to grow 35% through 2034.Pharmacists post among the highest weekly earnings for women at $2,180. Midlife women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the country.The full top 20 spans healthcare, law, finance, business leadership, education, technology, and government. Each role runs on institutional memory and cognitive clarity, the exact assets that menopause symptoms put at risk.Expect employers to follow the cost. As companies work to keep experienced women, occupation-specific support replaces generic wellness perks as the difference-maker. ReMarkiTable LLC will expand the analysis with stage-by-stage symptom mapping, giving leaders and the women they employ a sharper view of where to act.MenopauseOS provides productivity tools and is not a substitute for medical advice; women should consult a licensed healthcare provider for diagnosis or treatment of menopause symptoms.To see the full ranking of the 20 careers menopause affects most and how the AI system works, visit www.markilemons.com . To bring MenopauseOS to your workplace or association, contact ReMarkiTable LLC. For more on AI and high performance in midlife, listen to the Social Selling Made Simple podcast.About Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP and ReMarkiTable LLC: Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, is a global keynote speaker, five-time Hall of Fame inductee, and founder of MenopauseOS. A proptech investor and femtech and afrotech developer, she has spent more than 20 years equipping high-performing midlife women in male-dominated industries with the tools, systems, and strategies to 2X their productivity, lead generation, and income. For more information, visit www.markilemons.com

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