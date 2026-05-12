MenopauseOS Releases the First AI Symptom Map Built Across Four Diverse Avatars

Carmen, Marki, Mei-Lin, and Diana — the four MenopauseOS avatars representing perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause across Hispanic, African American, Asian, and Caucasian women. Each avatar is grounded in SWAN Study and NIH data to reflect real sta High-performing midlife women are on stage, in the boardroom, and closing deals — while managing menopause symptoms in silence. MenopauseOS was built by a woman who refused to let brain fog and hot flashes write the end of her story. Brain fog is not weakness — it is biology. For high-performing midlife women, cognitive disruption during menopause is a direct threat to income and career longevity. Give women the precision system to get their edge back.

AI menopause tools have race-blind tracking. MenopauseOS releases the first stage-specific, culturally mapped symptom intelligence built for midlife women.

Brain fog isn't a weakness. For high-performing women, it's also a direct threat to your income. That's why I built this."” — Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During National Women’s Health Week, Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, released a multicultural menopause avatar study identifying 20 stage-specific symptoms across perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause for four distinct populations. The release comes days after the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists presented data at its 2026 Annual Meeting confirming that Black, Hispanic, and Asian women receive disproportionately less hormone therapy than white women, even as access expands nationwide. The MenopauseOS study is designed to give every high-performing midlife woman a mirror in the data and the language to start the conversation she has been putting off.The timing is no accident. In February 2026, the FDA removed the black-box warning from hormone replacement therapy products, a reversal of a 2003 decision that had suppressed HRT access for more than two decades. That regulatory shift triggered a surge in HRT prescribing and media coverage. But ACOG told a more complicated story: Black, Asian, and American Indian/Alaska Native women are being left behind in the new menopause care era. A parallel UCL study published in March 2026 found that 88% of Black women in the UK received no menopause education before experiencing symptoms. The healthcare system just opened a door and then failed to tell the majority of midlife women of color that it was open.The menopause technology market is responding to the moment. Wearables, AI chatbots, and telehealth platforms are launching symptom-tracking tools at a pace not seen before. What they are not building is a layer of multicultural intelligence. Every tool currently on the market tracks symptoms without asking which woman is having them, her ethnicity, her stage of the menopausal transition, her occupation, or her cultural relationship with healthcare. Menopause does not present the same way in a 44-year-old Hispanic healthcare administrator as it does in a 50-year-old Asian tech lead or a 59-year-old Caucasian executive coach. Race, stage, and career profile change everything. That is the gap MenopauseOS was built to close.“ACOG just confirmed what high-performing women of color already knew in their bodies: the system was not built for us. My avatar study exists because I am one of these women. I am 55, African American, in menopause, still on stage, still closing, and building the AI system I wish had existed a decade ago. Carmen, Mei-Lin, and Diana are not fictional characters; they are the women in boardrooms, hospitals, courtrooms, and classrooms who deserve to see themselves in the research and finally stop guessing. When a woman can look at data and say, ‘that’s me,’ she stops suffering in silence and starts acting with precision.”— Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP · Founder, MenopauseOS · ReMarkiTable LLCThe MenopauseOS Avatar Study introduces four research-backed personas: Carmen Vasquez-Reid, 44, Hispanic, healthcare administrator, in perimenopause; Marki Lemons Ryhal, 55, African American, global keynote speaker, in menopause; Mei-Lin Chen-Park, 50, East Asian, senior software engineer, in menopause; and Diana Whitfield-Holt, 59, Caucasian, executive coach, in postmenopause. Age ranges, symptom profiles, and stage assignments are grounded in the SWAN Study, NIH clinical research, BMC Public Health’s global meta-analysis, and CIPD workplace data. The 20 most likely symptoms per stage reflect published prevalence rates, including joint pain at 65.43% and psychological symptoms at 67% for women ages 40–60. Each avatar is also mapped to high-performing occupations in which institutional knowledge is the primary career asset, including physicians, attorneys, financial advisors, real estate brokers, and C-suite executives. Lemons Ryhal has trained more than one million real estate professionals, has received five Hall of Fame inductions, and has built MenopauseOS as a done-for-you AI productivity system at $3,995 for high-performing midlife women managing brain fog in demanding careers.The avatar framework will drive MenopauseOS content, LinkedIn newsletter publishing, and keynote presentations throughout 2026, with new avatar data added quarterly as community feedback and emerging research shape the profiles. As legislatures in California, Rhode Island, the UK, and Philadelphia move to formalize workplace menopause protections that require culturally competent support, MenopauseOS positions itself as the AI infrastructure that employers and high-performing women need before those mandates arrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.