Introducing Commingle360™: The Next Evolution of Reputation Management

OTA Public Hotel Guest Review Sites

New service helps hotels capture private guest feedback, recognize employees, identify coaching opportunities, and manage public review responses.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodging Interactive, the leading provider of hospitality reputation management service, today announced the launch of Commingle360 for hotels, resorts and restaurants.Commingle360 combines on-site private guest feedback, recognition, and service recovery with professional public review monitoring and response services, where Lodging Interactive’s dedicated experts manage and respond to reviews across more than 140 global platforms on the hotel's behalf.Through Lodging Interactive’s CruVu service, hotels can capture private guest feedback on property using QR code-based feedback tools. Guests can recognize employees, share comments about departments or service moments, and alert hotel teams to issues that may require immediate attention. These insights help managers identify what is driving guest satisfaction, where recovery may be needed, and which team members are creating memorable guest experiences—providing the actionable intelligence hotels need to improve service performance and help increase overall public guest review star ratings.Additionally, through Lodging Interactive’s Commingle service , hotels benefit from public guest review monitoring and professional human-written guest review management responses. Responses are written to reflect the hotel’s voice, support brand standards, and are submitted for hotel approval prior to posting.“Hotels need practical ways to understand guest experiences as they happen, while also maintaining a professional presence across public review platforms,” stated DJ Vallauri, Lodging Interactive’s Founder and CEO. “Commingle360 was created to support both needs in one coordinated hospitality reputation management service.”Commingle360 is now available to hotels, resorts, restaurants, and hospitality management companies.About Lodging InteractiveSince 2001, Lodging Interactive has been a leading provider of Hospitality Guest Experience, Reputation Management & Digital Marketing Solutions, serving hotels, resorts, restaurants, and hospitality management companies throughout North America. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company delivers an integrated portfolio of services designed to help hospitality organizations strengthen guest engagement, elevate their online reputation, and drive measurable business growth.Built on more than 25 years of hospitality expertise, Lodging Interactive combines strategic insight with a 100% human-led service model to help branded hotels, independent properties, restaurants, and management companies transform guest interactions into stronger relationships, enhanced brand loyalty, and exceptional guest experiences.The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned numerous industry accolades, including the HSMAI Adrian Award and honors from the International Academy of Visual Arts, Interactive Media Awards, Horizon Interactive Awards, Web Marketing Association, Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, and Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards.Lodging Interactive's comprehensive hospitality solutions include CruVu™ Customer-Powered Recognition, Commingle360 Reputation Management & Guest Review Responses, Social Media Amplified, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), website design, guest engagement solutions, and strategic digital marketing services—all purpose-built to help hospitality organizations create exceptional guest experiences that inspire trust, loyalty, and long-term success.For more information, email hello@lodginginteractive.com, call 877-291-4411 ext. 704, or visit www.LodgingInteractive.com

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