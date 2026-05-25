Lodging Interactive Announces New Blog Series Focused on Organic Social Media Storytelling for Branded Hotels

New educational series will help branded hotels use Facebook and Instagram to showcase their unique property story, guest experience, and local personality.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodging Interactive, an award-winning digital marketing agency serving the hospitality industry since 2001, today announced the launch of a new blog series focused on helping branded hotels and resorts strengthen their organic social media storytelling.Branded hotels and resorts benefit from the power of national brand recognition, loyalty programs, brand standards, and centralized booking platforms. These advantages provide important credibility, consistency, and booking infrastructure. However, when it comes to telling the story of an individual property, branded hotels often face a unique marketing challenge.Brand websites are typically designed for consistency across a portfolio. They provide essential information, approved imagery, booking functionality, and brand-aligned messaging. While these assets are important, they are not always built to showcase the personality, local experience, team culture, and day-to-day moments that make one property different from another.That is where organic social media becomes especially important.For branded hotels, Facebook and Instagram offer one of the most practical and effective ways to bring the property story to life. Even without a paid advertising budget, organic social media allows a hotel to show what future guests may actually experience when they arrive, stay, dine, meet, celebrate, or explore the destination.“Branded hotels have the strength of the flag behind them, but each property still needs to communicate what makes it unique,” said DJ Vallauri, Founder and CEO of Lodging Interactive. “Organic social media gives hotels the ability to tell that story in a more human, authentic, and visual way.”The new Lodging Interactive blog series will focus on simple, practical storytelling strategies that branded hotels can use to strengthen their organic social media presence. Each post will highlight one specific tactic that can be captured by the on-site team using a mobile phone. The series is designed to show that effective social media content does not always require professional camera equipment, models, or complicated production.Instead, the focus is on real hotel moments, captured consistently and shared with purpose.Throughout the series, Lodging Interactive will explore how branded hotels can use organic social media to showcase the arrival experience, the people behind the property, amenities as guest experiences, the local destination story, and behind-the-scenes moments that show the hotel is active and guest ready.The goal of the series is simple: to help branded hotels use social media to communicate what makes their property different.“In a competitive market, the brand flag may help place a hotel into the consideration set,” Vallauri added. “But the property’s story can help influence the final booking decision. Organic social media gives branded hotels the opportunity to tell that story clearly, consistently, and authentically.”Lodging Interactive will release a new blog post in the series each week. Hospitality professionals are encouraged to visit the Lodging Interactive website weekly for new posts and can also sign up for the agency’s newsletter to automatically receive updates and new blog content by email.About Lodging InteractiveLodging Interactive is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry. Founded in 2001, Lodging Interactive provides hotels and resorts with website development, social media marketing, reputation management, guest review response services, and digital marketing solutions designed to help properties improve visibility, engagement, and direct revenue opportunities.

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